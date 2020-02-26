PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) Trading Down 3.5%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.29, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.