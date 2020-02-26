Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $19,425.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,179,578 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.