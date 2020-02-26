PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading Down 2.5%

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get PIGEON CORP/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.