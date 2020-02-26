Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8) Trading Down 2.1%

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.15 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), 1,738,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.16. The stock has a market cap of $496.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

