Playkey Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a market cap of $500,867.00 and approximately $28,837.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.