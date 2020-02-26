Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43, 817,523 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 662,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Polarityte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

In other Polarityte news, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,629 shares of company stock valued at $312,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.