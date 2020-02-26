Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 5.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €59.20 ($68.84) and last traded at €59.82 ($69.56), approximately 916,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.42 ($73.74).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.11 ($87.34).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.79.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.