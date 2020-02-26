PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,885.75

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,885.75 and traded as low as $1,840.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,840.00, with a volume of 22,458 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,016 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.85.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

