Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Primecoin has a market cap of $996,915.00 and $6,873.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,826,156 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

