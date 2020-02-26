Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.