Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.