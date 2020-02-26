PRiVCY Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,763.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $17,763.00 and $14.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063647 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.