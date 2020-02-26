ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Trading Down 3%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.11, 2,877 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

