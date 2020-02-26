ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XCOM) Shares Down 5.4%

ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XCOM)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, 15 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

