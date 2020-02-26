ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.23, 535,966 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 362,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 84,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

