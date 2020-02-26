Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

PSA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.81. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $200.77 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.