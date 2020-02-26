Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Shares Down 7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, 104,870 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 105,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

