Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 637,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 385,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Quotient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $561.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quotient by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quotient by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.