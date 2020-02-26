Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 10,728,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

