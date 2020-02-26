Raven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $297,838.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297,838.00 and approximately $15,458.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

