Reach (LON:RCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.50 EPS

Reach (LON:RCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Reach stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.18). 4,277,387 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $496.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.98. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Anne Bulford bought 11,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

