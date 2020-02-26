RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $166,010,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 353.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RealReal by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 518,106 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

