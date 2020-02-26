Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Shares Down 5.9%

Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

