Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.76, 789,147 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 563,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

