Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%.

NYSE RM traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,311. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

