Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.90. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 69,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

