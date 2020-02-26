Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 6.3%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 44,817 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 11,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

