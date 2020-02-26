Reviewing Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) & Aramark (NASDAQ:ARMK)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Aramark has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 5 7 0 2.58 Aramark 1 5 4 0 2.30

Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus price target of $62.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Aramark has a consensus price target of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Papa John’s Int’l.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 1.37 $1.65 million $1.34 50.26 Aramark $16.23 billion 0.62 $448.55 million $2.24 17.75

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s Int’l. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l -0.43% -12.34% 5.62% Aramark 2.12% 16.88% 4.05%

Summary

Aramark beats Papa John’s Int’l on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

