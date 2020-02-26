Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.