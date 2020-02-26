Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 702,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 973,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

