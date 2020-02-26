RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

