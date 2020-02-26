Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $116.99

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.50, but opened at $116.99. Roku shares last traded at $118.67, with a volume of 14,478,295 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -228.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 355.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

