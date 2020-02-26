RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.65-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 1,099,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

