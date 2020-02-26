RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 10.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) traded down 10.6% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.36, 1,099,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 672,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 414,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,963,212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 213,558 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

