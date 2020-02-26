RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.RR Donnelley & Sons also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RRD stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 1,099,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

