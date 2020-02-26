RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51, 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care.

