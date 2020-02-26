Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 16th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.