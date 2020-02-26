Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.94 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.