Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $27.47. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 256,667 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

