Scout Security (ASX:SCT) Trading Down 9.2%

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 347,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.07.

About Scout Security (ASX:SCT)

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

