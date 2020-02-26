Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 9.4%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 601,820 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 281,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.