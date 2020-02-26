Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 689,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 839,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

SEEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Raj Mehra bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

