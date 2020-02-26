Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $40,553.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

