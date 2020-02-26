ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,193.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $13,434.00 and $4,193.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

