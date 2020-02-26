Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $305.00. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $301.50, with a volume of 3,234,300 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £161,500 ($212,444.09).

About Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

