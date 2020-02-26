Social Send (SEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,555.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $121,555.00 and $282.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,840,622 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

