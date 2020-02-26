South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Down 0.4%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, approximately 15,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

