Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading Down 8.2%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.66, 9,347,586 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 4,407,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

