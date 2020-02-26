SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) Trading Down 3.5%

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, approximately 410 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

