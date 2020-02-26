Sphere Price Tops $0.0873 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042335 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,182.15 or 1.00055179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000506 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

